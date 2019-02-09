Shehbaz should quit as PAC chairman on his own: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif should resign as Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman on moral grounds otherwise legal ways would be adopted for the purpose.

Shehbaz was using the PAC as a shield to escape from the corruption cases while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had reservations about his decisions as the PAC head, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Shehbaz Sharif was involved in mega corruption scams, which were being investigated by the the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), while as the PAC chairman, he was exerting pressure on the anti-corruption watchdog.

He said the way Shehbaz had issued notices to the NAB officials showed that he wanted to save his skin as the PAC chairman. He had even started taking up the irregularities and mega corruption scams pointed out by the audit officials in the projects, which were launched during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz tenure.

He should quit the PAC chairmanship on his own or else he should be ready to face legal proceedings for the purpose, the minister added.

Replying to a question, he said the government and opposition were equally responsible to run the parliament. However, in case of non-cooperation from the opposition, the government could easily run the parliamentary affairs, he added.