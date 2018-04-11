Shehbaz Sharif visits Peshawar, addresses workers

LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP):President Pakistan Muslim League-N and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif went to a one-day visit to Peshawar on Wednesday.

According to a handout, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, President PML-N KPK Amir Muqam, party leaders including Pir Sabir Shah and other office-bearers welcomed Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the airport.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif went to the residence of President PML-N KPK and Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam and met party leaders and workers.

The chief minister said he was very happy for visiting Peshawar and had come to KPK to meet his brothers.

President Pakistan Muslim League-N and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was warmly welcomed when he arrived to address the workers convention. The whole hall welcomed him with loud clapping. Participants chanted slogans “Shehbaz Sharif Zindabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Dekho Dekho Kaun Aya Sher Aya Sher Aya”.

The chief minister also used Pashto language during his speech and thanked the workers.

Workers appreciated his talk in Pashto language. Extraordinary enthusiasm was exhibited by PML-N workers in workers convention. Workers also took selfies with their beloved leader.

The chief minister said workers were the precious asset of PML-N who rendered sacrifices for restoration of democracy in the country.