Shehbaz Sharif visits Hepatitis Filter Clinic

LAHORE, May 20 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif Saturday announced to set up Hepatitis Filter Clinics

in every district of the province and these clinics would start

functioning by the end of this year.

He said this while visiting Hepatitis Filter Clinic set up

under Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute & Research

Center here.

The Chief Minister also announced provision of 100 percent

free treatment to the patients visiting Hepatitis Filter

Clinic. He added that now the facility would be available to

all patients coming to the clinic.

Talking to the media on this occasion, Shehbaz Sharif

said that Punjab government was working round the clock on

state-of-the-art Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute &

Research Center from its own resources and this project costing

Rs 16 billion would provide quality medical facilities to the liver

and kidney patients.

The patients would not have to visit China, Europe or

India as they would be provided modern treatment facilities in

this hospital, he added.

Hepatitis was a deadly disease and its timely diagnoses

and treatment was very necessary, therefore, Punjab government

had decided to lay a network of hepatitis filter clinics

across the province, he added.

The chief minister requested media men to give

practicable suggestions so that better facilities could be

provided to the patients.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed upon the need of running an

awareness campaign regarding protection against hepatitis and

precautionary measures in the far-flung areas effectively.

He said that Punjab government had taken effective steps

and directions had been issued to the concerned institutions

in this regard.

Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said that

Punjab government had evolved an excellent programme of

provision of potable water through investment of billions of

rupees which was being started simultaneously in 37 tehsils of

South Punjab.

He said that CT scan machines would be provided to every

DHQ hospital and implementation on this programme would be

started in June.

He said that these machines would be operational round

the clock and patients would not have to go to big cities for

the scan.

Punjab government had evolved a coordinated system for

providing quality medicines during current year and samples of

medicines were being tested from laboratories abroad.

Answering another question, Shehbaz Sharif said that

illegal kidney transplantation was a heinous crime and Punjab

government had set up Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority

under the supervision of Dr. Faisal Masood and added that this

nefarious business would be eliminated at all costs.

Later, Shehbaz Sharif visited Hepatitis Filter Clinic and

inspected its various sections. He inquired the patients under

treatment in the clinic and asked about the medical

facilities.

The patients expressed satisfaction over modern

facilities of treatment and congratulated the Chief Minister

on providing such excellent facilities.