Shehbaz Sharif visits famous Chinese industrial city

LAHORE, May 17 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited Tianjin which was a famous industrial city of China.

He was accorded warm welcome upon his arrival. The Mayor of Tianjin Mr. Wang Dongfeng hosted a special reception in honour of the Chief Minister at State Guest House. Public representatives, office-bearers of Communist Party and officers attended the ceremony, according to a press release issued here.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that enhancement in mutual

collaboration and trade between Tianjin and Punjab was praise worthy, and added that there was tremendous potential of further increase in trade collaboration.

He said that major portion of population in Pakistan consists of the youth, which could be made skillful through assistance and collaboration of China.

While talking about the mega project of One Belt One Road, the chief minister said that this project of the Chinese President Xi Jinping would interconnect different countries; adding that this venture would also interlink hearts and the implementation of this historic project would expand mutual collaboration.

He observed that this project would also play an important role in the settlement of disputes, besides helping in solving problems through purposeful dialogues. “This historic project would also ease the lives of the people and help generate prosperity,” he added.

The chief minster said that personally, he was a strong supporter of One Bed One Road as the belt and road forum had opened new avenues for the CPEC.

He said Pak-China relations were touching new heights after the CPEC, as this project had created tremendous opportunities of investment in Punjab and Pakistan.

The Mayor of Tianjin, on the occasion, said that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had been rendering service for strengthening and promotion of Pak- China friendship.

He added that Pak-China friendship is all-weather friendship. He assured that cooperation would be extended with Punjab in all sectors including vocational training and Information Technology.