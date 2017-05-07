Shehbaz Sharif visits 1,320 MW coal power plant in Sahiwal

LAHORE, May 7 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited 1,320 megawatt coal power plant in Sahiwal and reviewed progress on the project.
He also presided over a meeting at the site of the project and reviewed the pace of implementation, says a handout issued here on Sunday.
He expressed satisfaction over the fast pace of work on the project. The chief minister also inspected the production unit and control room of the project.
Chinese experts gave a briefing to the chief minister regarding the fast-track progress on the project.
The chief minister expressed great satisfaction over progress of the project and congratulated the Chinese
engineers and workers working on the project.
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant, he declared, was a landmark
project in the history of the country. In 70 years history of
Pakistan, not a single project had been completed in such a
little span of time.
Once the project would start operating, it would reduce
loadshedding up to 25 per cent during the summers.
After visiting different sections of the plant, the chief
minister while talking to the media said Sahiwal Coal Power
Plant would generate 1320 megawatts of electricity at a cost
of one hundred ninety two billion rupees.
The chief minister said it was the first energy project
to be completed speedily under the China Pakistan Economic
Corridor.
The first unit of Sahiwal Coal Power Plant would generate
660 megawatt of electricity on May 20 and Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would inaugurate the first unit of this
project. With the help of second plant, 660 megawatt of
electricity would be produced in June and the Chinese
leadership would also come to attend the inauguration of the
plant in Sahiwal.
Hence this project would produce 1,320 megawatts of
electricity in such a short span of time which would be added
to the national grid and help resolve the ongoing energy
crisis in the country.
All the projects of CPEC were being completed in a
transparent and speedily manner, he added.
He said international standards had been met in the plant
regarding environmental protection.
He said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N government was endeavouring
to resolve the ongoing energy crisis in the country.
He said those who were creating hurdles in the journey of
progress should be stopped.
Shehbaz Sharif appealed to the leaders of political
parties to mend their ways. He said such opportunities become
available to the nations once in centuries.
He said national resources were looted ruthlessly and
corruption was committed by the former rulers. With the help
of CPEC, Pakistan was fast moving towards progress and
development and those who were against it were enemies of the
country.
He said the prime minister was working day and night to
resolve problems of the people and by saving billions of
rupees in development projects he had set an excellent
example.
While responding to the question, the chief minister said
he would not let anyone usurp the rights of cultivators.
During the current wheat procurement programme, justice
would be done with the small cultivators.
Law will come into force against those who usurp the
rights of cultivators and the corrupt officials of food
department would be sent behind the bars, he added.
While briefing the chief minister, Chinese experts
said 30,000 plants and flowers would be grown at the site of
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant whereas 10,000 had already been
grown.
The chief minister was informed that 250,000 ton stock of
coal was present on the site. The chief minister also
appreciated the local administration for the administrative
and security affairs of the power project.
