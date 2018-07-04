Shehbaz Sharif to address public meeting on July 11: Sanaullah

FAISALABAD, July 4 (APP)::PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will address a public meeting at the Dhubi Ghatt here on July 11.

Addressing a press conference here Wednesday, PML-N leader and candidate for NA-106 Rana Sanaullah Khan said earlier the public meeting was scheduled to be held on July 7 but due to some certain reasons the meeting schedule was changed and now it would be held on July 11.

He said the PML-N believed in supremacy of law and it would also abide by election rules & regulations and code of conduct during its election campaign.

He said that PML-N had completed record development projects in the country and also put the country on the road to progress and prosperity. The PML-N had promoted a culture of progress and prosperity, he added.

Responding to a question, he said the PML-N would not boycott the general election rather it would emerge victorious and make the next government by winning the general election.