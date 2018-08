ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President

Muhammad Sahbaz Sharif Monday signed the roll of

members amid slogans of “Dekho Dekho Kon Aya Shair Aya , Shair Aya”.

When the name of Shahbaz Sharif called, emotionally charged workers

of the PML-N chanted the slogans, accorded standing ovations to former

Chief Minister of Punjab.

Elected members of PML-N welcomed Shehbaz Sharif by thumping

their desks.