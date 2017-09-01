Shehbaz Sharif prays for early recovery of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz

LAHORE, Sep 1 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif on Friday expressed good wishes for the early recovery of
wife of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his
sister-in-law Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.
According to a handout issued here, the chief minister said,
“With the blessings of Almighty Allah and prayers of the whole
nation, the operation of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz remained successful.”
He further prayed that may Almighty Allah soon recover Begum
Kalsoom Nawaz and she may live long.
