Shehbaz Sharif prays for early recovery of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz

LAHORE, Sep 1 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Friday expressed good wishes for the early recovery of

wife of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his

sister-in-law Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

According to a handout issued here, the chief minister said,

“With the blessings of Almighty Allah and prayers of the whole

nation, the operation of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz remained successful.”

He further prayed that may Almighty Allah soon recover Begum

Kalsoom Nawaz and she may live long.