Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Beijing Underpass at Canal Road

LAHORE, Dec 03 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday inaugurated the largest underpass of Pakistan at Canal Road here.
After inauguration, the CM visited the Beijing Underpass
and inspected it. The 1.3 km long underpass has been completed
in a short period of 125 days. The Beijing Underpass is
of height 5.1 meters through which any kind of traffic
can pass and 2.5 lac vehicles will pass through it daily
which also provides signal free facility from Thokar
Naiz Baig to Herbanspura.
Talking to the media after inauguration ceremony, he
said: ” I heartedly congratulate people of Lahore at the
wonderful and timely completion of this project”. He added
that this underpass was a masterpiece of architecture
which would improve flow of traffic.
He said that passages of railway vehicles had also been
built on this underpass which will also facilitate
transportation of railways. Moreover, he added, that its
adjacent road touched Ring Road which will provide relief
to citizens as it will help them save their precious time.
He said that the wonderful project of Beijing Underpass
would bring the best to people of Lahore as it will save
their time and they will reach their destination in
time.
Millions of vehicles will pass through this underpass
daily so traffic management would be improved significantly,
he said and added this was the best plan to tackle with the
over growing traffic of Lahore and he once again congratulated
the citizens on the completion of this project.
The project was the marvelous work of art of transparency,
quality and architecture, he said. All infrastructure projects
were exemplary of transparency and quality, he claimed.
The CM said that the Pakistan’s largest underpass had been
named as Beijing Underpass and this project was a notable
memorandum of Pakistan-China friendship also we have China’s
Consulate General, Long Ding Bin among us today.
He said that Beijing Underpass was actually a bridge for
the relations of Lahore and Beijing. He added that: “Pakistan
and China cherish perpetual friendship and we are grateful
to China’s leadership and people for giving us the gift of
Pak-China Economic Corridor as this gift expresses their
love for Pakistani people and we are proud of it”.
He added that China had invested more than Rs 60 billion
under CPEC and this economic plan would bring about prosperity
throughout the region.
Earlier, the DG LDA briefed the CM about the project and
said that the project had been completed by working
round-the-clock and its operation will facilitate
mobility of citizens in the coming days.
Members National and Provincial Assemblies, Consul
General of China Mr Long Dingbin, the chief secretary and
high officials of the Punjab government were also present.
