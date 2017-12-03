Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Beijing Underpass at Canal Road

LAHORE, Dec 03 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday inaugurated the largest underpass of Pakistan at Canal Road here.

After inauguration, the CM visited the Beijing Underpass

and inspected it. The 1.3 km long underpass has been completed

in a short period of 125 days. The Beijing Underpass is

of height 5.1 meters through which any kind of traffic

can pass and 2.5 lac vehicles will pass through it daily

which also provides signal free facility from Thokar

Naiz Baig to Herbanspura.

Talking to the media after inauguration ceremony, he

said: ” I heartedly congratulate people of Lahore at the

wonderful and timely completion of this project”. He added

that this underpass was a masterpiece of architecture

which would improve flow of traffic.

He said that passages of railway vehicles had also been

built on this underpass which will also facilitate

transportation of railways. Moreover, he added, that its

adjacent road touched Ring Road which will provide relief

to citizens as it will help them save their precious time.

He said that the wonderful project of Beijing Underpass

would bring the best to people of Lahore as it will save

their time and they will reach their destination in

time.

Millions of vehicles will pass through this underpass

daily so traffic management would be improved significantly,

he said and added this was the best plan to tackle with the

over growing traffic of Lahore and he once again congratulated

the citizens on the completion of this project.

The project was the marvelous work of art of transparency,

quality and architecture, he said. All infrastructure projects

were exemplary of transparency and quality, he claimed.

The CM said that the Pakistan’s largest underpass had been

named as Beijing Underpass and this project was a notable

memorandum of Pakistan-China friendship also we have China’s

Consulate General, Long Ding Bin among us today.

He said that Beijing Underpass was actually a bridge for

the relations of Lahore and Beijing. He added that: “Pakistan

and China cherish perpetual friendship and we are grateful

to China’s leadership and people for giving us the gift of

Pak-China Economic Corridor as this gift expresses their

love for Pakistani people and we are proud of it”.

He added that China had invested more than Rs 60 billion

under CPEC and this economic plan would bring about prosperity

throughout the region.

Earlier, the DG LDA briefed the CM about the project and

said that the project had been completed by working

round-the-clock and its operation will facilitate

mobility of citizens in the coming days.

Members National and Provincial Assemblies, Consul

General of China Mr Long Dingbin, the chief secretary and

high officials of the Punjab government were also present.