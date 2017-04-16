Shehbaz Sharif inagurates Raiwind Railway track flyover

LAHORE, April 16 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday inaugurated Raiwind railway track flyover completed within six months with a cost of more than one billion rupees.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said the foundation stone of this project was laid down in September 2016. The flyover would benefit local people as they would no more face traffic problems.

The Chief Minister said he came here right after meeting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who had sent his best wishes for the people and also congratulated them.

He said the case of Orange Line Metro Train was in the court and the

lawyers of Punjab government would present their arguments tomorrow, adding the government would take initiatives in the light of court’s decision. He said Punjab was fast moving towards progress and development and yesterday, he had inaugurated the development projects worth Rs 40 billion in Faisalabad.

He said an announcement had been made for projects like Metro Bus,

Information Technology University and Skills University in Faisalabad. The new period of progress and development had been started in Punjab, he added.

The Chief Minister said Imran Khan was against the Metro Bus project and used to call Lahore Metro Bus as ‘Jangla Bus’ but now he had been compelled to start Metro Bus in Peshawar. Khan Sahib you had wasted four years of this nation and country, and by sits-in, lockdown and protest rallies you had deprived the people of your province from progress and development.

“Niazi Sahib when the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa compelled you to

start Metro Bus in Peshawar then the idea of this project came into your mind. Had you started this project four years ago, now our brothers, sisters, mothers, daughters, labours, students, doctors, teachers and other people would have been enjoying dignified commuting facilities,” he said.

He said at that time you were busy in protests, sits-in, lockdowns and

in damaging the national economy but now as the election year was approaching so the idea of Metro Bus had come into your mind.

The Chief Minister said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were very dear to him just like the people of Punjab, however, Niazi Sahib was against the progress and development of the people of Punjab and that was why he called Metro Bus as Jangla Bus which was an insult for this nation.

The Chief Minister said he wished for the early completion of Metro Bus

Peshawar and in this regard, if KPK government needs any kind of support and assistance then we were ready for it only if it would help benefit the people of that province.

Shehbaz Sharif said a lot of work was needed to be done for the progress and development of Pakistan. There was a need for more hospitals, schools, roads, and projects like clean drinking water.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif billion

rupees Kissan Package had been introduced for the welfare of farmers. The prices of fertilizers had been decreased for cultivators. One billion rupees interest-free loans were being given to small farmers whereas in the past, billion rupees loans had been looted. He said Tareen had filed an application in the court to refrain him to talk about waiving off his loans. I openly said this that you were deceiving this nation. The one who claims to pay a lot of taxes has waived off million of rupees loans in the past, he added.

The Chief Minister said he had saved billions of rupees of the nation

however; no one asks those who had committed corruption of billions of rupees. He said the policy of leaving those who had usurped billions of this nation would not be tolerated. He said during the last four years, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had laid the foundation of new Pakistan through progress and development. CPEC would change the fate of Pakistan. Transparency was at peak in all the projects of government. In the past, billions of rupees had been looted by giving contracts whereas in the present regime billions of rupees had been saved while giving contracts. This was the difference between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his predecessors. In the past, years were spent on the completion of projects like flyover but now such projects are being completed on time.

Congratulating the Minister for Communication & Works Department Tanvir Aslam Malik, Secretary C&W Mian Mushtaq Ahmad, Lahore administration, police, contractors and engineers, he said team work was involved in the completion of Raiwind railway track flyover project. Chief Minister said this flyover would illuminate at night and add to the beauty of Raiwind. The Chief Minister said Punjab government had completed the construction and rehabilitation of thousand kilometer roads in rural areas. Till June 2017 thousands kilometer more roads will be completed at the cost of 90 billion rupees.

Punjab government has made asphalt roads in rural areas and our great Pakistanis living in rural areas are giving testimony of their high quality. Farm to market road was initiated by the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at a time when he was the Chief Minister of Punjab, he added. The Chief Minister announced to construct a park on the vacant land adjoining the flyover project. The Chief Minister also announced the construction of graveyard.

Secretary Communication & Works gave a briefing to the Chief Minister

regarding important features of the project. Members National & Provincial Assembly, representatives of Local Bodies and other concerning officials were also present on the occasion.