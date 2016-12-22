Shehbaz Sharif felicitates newly elected mayors, chairmen

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated the newly-elected PML-N Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairmen and Vice Chairmen in the final phase of local bodies elections.

In a message, he said PML-N had achieved excellent victory in all phases of local bodies elections, adding success of PML-N in all phases of local bodies elections was expression of confidence by the people in party leadership.

Shehbaz Sharif said politics of service, honesty and transparency had succeeded in local bodies elections and people had rejected those indulging in allegations, lies and negative politics in every phase of local bodies elections.

Punjab Chief Minister said those indulging in negative politics should learn a lesson from their continuous failures, adding nefarious designs of the elements creating hurdles in national development programme were foiled and they would not succeed in future as well.

He said local bodies were an affective system of solving problems of citizens at local level and process of local bodies elections had completed and now this system would help resolve problems of the people at lower level.

Shehbaz Sharif said development process would speedily move forward with the establishment of local bodies, adding that elected local bodies representatives should serve the people and pay attention to resolving their problems.

The Chief Minister said local bodies representatives should utilize all their energies for resolving problems of the citizens and come up to the expectations of the people.