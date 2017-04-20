Shehbaz Sharif congratulates PM Nawaz Sharif on court verdict

LAHORE, April 20 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on verdict of Supreme Court.

Shehbaz Sharif said that another conspiracy of opponents had failed just

like sit-ins and picketing plan went in vain, and those who were

against Pakistan’s development and prosperity of its people had faced

disappointment.

He said the PML-N government led by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

would not only honour all its promises made to the people but also win 2018 elections with their support and complete development agenda.