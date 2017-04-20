LAHORE, April 20 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
on verdict of Supreme Court.
Shehbaz Sharif said that another conspiracy of opponents had failed just
like sit-ins and picketing plan went in vain, and those who were
against Pakistan’s development and prosperity of its people had faced
disappointment.
He said the PML-N government led by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
would not only honour all its promises made to the people but also win 2018 elections with their support and complete development agenda.
Shehbaz Sharif congratulates PM Nawaz Sharif on court verdict
LAHORE, April 20 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz