Shehbaz Sharif censures Imran Niazi for opposing Orange Line Train

LAHORE, Oct 08 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif was very happy in the unveiling ceremony of first Orange

Line Metro Train (OLMT) on its arrival at Lahore.

The chief minister after the opening ceremony visited the

train and examined its various parts with Chinese Consulate

General and Project Manager.

Official of China Railways and Project Director of Metro Train

presented CM with the symbolic key.

In his speech, the chief minister shared that he was advised

to wear Orange shirt in accord with the OLMT but he chose to

wear green as Green Line has been accomplished in the form of

Metro Bus project.

The chief minister censured Imran Naizi and his followers who

were opposing the grand project of public interest and further

added that an official of PTI went to court against this. They were unable to start metro

train in Peshawar from last four years. In contrary to this if there

have been government of PML (N), not only in Peshawar but other cities

would also been enjoying blessings of Metro Buses.

He said we should talk sensibly and amiably as once he

also has done this mistake and spoke ill of a person who was

masked in corruption however, he apologized later. Naizi Sahib

needs to mend his own ways before pointing fingers on others,

he added.