Shehbaz Sharif calls on Turkish President in Istanbul

LAHORE, Sept 15(APP): Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif

on Friday called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in

Istanbul on Friday.

Talking to the Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Turkish

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that your visit was a

matter of delight and honor for me and I am really happy to

meet with my brother again, said a handout issued here.

He said that we want to see Pakistan politically, economically

as well as security-wise fully strengthened and added that Turkey

will continue its unconditional cooperation with Pakistan”.

Whether it’s a difficult time or the moment of ease, we

are standing with Pakistan. He said that the projects

initiated in collaboration with Turkey in the Punjab are

vivacious symbols of Pak-Turk friendship. Under your

leadership, the journey of development and prosperity of the

Punjab was commendable and the efforts of Pakistan government

for the provision of energy as well as the eradication of

terrorism are worthwhile.

The Turkish President also enquired about the health of

Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and prayed that may Almighty Allah recover

her soon.

Talking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz

Sharif said that he was thankful to the Turkish government as

well as the President for his warm welcome. The people of

Pakistan are proud of their friendship with Turkey, he added.

In recent years, the solid cooperation between the two

countries in different sectors has given new dimensions to

this friendship; while the future will further boost Pak-Turk

friendship. Pakistan and Turkey have always sided with each-

other and they will also be standing side by side in every

situation in future, as well.

He said that the projects initiated in cooperation with

Turkey in the Punjab province have helped to improve the

quality of life of the common man.

The Turkish leadership has set a unique example of

public-service with their performance. He said that we are

especially thankful to Turkey for its cooperation in waste

water treatment, transport and solar energy sectors.

Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was given warm

welcome at Ataturk Airport, Istanbul when he reached there,

today. High Turk officials as well as Pakistan’s Ambassador to

Turkey received the Chief Minister.

Commerce Minister of Turkey Mr. Nihat Zeybekci called on

the Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed different

matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pak-Turk

relations and extension in bilateral trade- cooperation.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif performed his Jumma prayer

in the Mosque of Ortakoy in Besiktas area of Istanbul and made

special prayer for the unity and prosperity of the Muslim

Ummah as well as salvation of the Rohingya Muslims from the

difficult situation.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Turkey

in the morning. While talking at the Lahore Airport, Chief

Minister said that the bilateral relations between Pakistan

and Turkey have entered the new phase of cooperation and both

the countries have consensus of opinion on different regional

and international issues. He further said that this tour would

further strengthen mutual relations between the two countries.