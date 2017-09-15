Shehbaz Sharif calls on Turkish President in Istanbul

LAHORE, Sept 15(APP): Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif
on Friday called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in
Istanbul on Friday.
Talking to the Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Turkish
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that your visit was a
matter of delight and honor for me and I am really happy to
meet with my brother again, said a handout issued here.
He said that we want to see Pakistan politically, economically
as well as security-wise fully strengthened and added that Turkey
will continue its unconditional cooperation with Pakistan”.
Whether it’s a difficult time or the moment of ease, we
are standing with Pakistan. He said that the projects
initiated in collaboration with Turkey in the Punjab are
vivacious symbols of Pak-Turk friendship. Under your
leadership, the journey of development and prosperity of the
Punjab was commendable and the efforts of Pakistan government
for the provision of energy as well as the eradication of
terrorism are worthwhile.
The Turkish President also enquired about the health of
Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and prayed that may Almighty Allah recover
her soon.
Talking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz
Sharif said that he was thankful to the Turkish government as
well as the President for his warm welcome. The people of
Pakistan are proud of their friendship with Turkey, he added.
In recent years, the solid cooperation between the two
countries in different sectors has given new dimensions to
this friendship; while the future will further boost Pak-Turk
friendship. Pakistan and Turkey have always sided with each-
other and they will also be standing side by side in every
situation in future, as well.
He said that the projects initiated in cooperation with
Turkey in the Punjab province have helped to improve the
quality of life of the common man.
The Turkish leadership has set a unique example of
public-service with their performance. He said that we are
especially thankful to Turkey for its cooperation in waste
water treatment, transport and solar energy sectors.
Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was given warm
welcome at Ataturk Airport, Istanbul when he reached there,
today. High Turk officials as well as Pakistan’s Ambassador to
Turkey received the Chief Minister.
Commerce Minister of Turkey Mr. Nihat Zeybekci called on
the Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed different
matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pak-Turk
relations and extension in bilateral trade- cooperation.
Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif performed his Jumma prayer
in the Mosque of Ortakoy in Besiktas area of Istanbul and made
special prayer for the unity and prosperity of the Muslim
Ummah as well as salvation of the Rohingya Muslims from the
difficult situation.
Earlier, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Turkey
in the morning. While talking at the Lahore Airport, Chief
Minister said that the bilateral relations between Pakistan
and Turkey have entered the new phase of cooperation and both
the countries have consensus of opinion on different regional
and international issues. He further said that this tour would
further strengthen mutual relations between the two countries.
Shehbaz Sharif calls on Turkish President in Istanbul
LAHORE, Sept 15(APP): Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif