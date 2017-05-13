Shehbaz Sharif calls on Recep Tayyip Erdogan

LAHORE, May 13 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif called on President of Turkey Recep Tayyip

Erdogan in Beijing.

During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest,

including promotion of Pak-Turk relations and extension of

mutual cooperation in different sectors, came under discussion,

says a handout issued here on Saturday.

The chief minister thanked the Turkish President for

providing full support in betterment of healthcare system in

the Punjab.

Shehbaz Sharif said the relationship of the people of

Pakistan and Turkey was very close and both the countries were

moving side-by-side in a journey of development

and prosperity.

He said Turkey had emerged as a role model for countries

from Casablanca to Kuala Lampur.

Talking to Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Turkish President

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he and his delegation was warmly

welcomed during their visit to Lahore and were given tremendous

love and affection and added that happy moments of

Lahore tour were remembered by him.