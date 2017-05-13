Shehbaz Sharif calls on Recep Tayyip Erdogan

LAHORE, May 13 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif called on President of Turkey Recep Tayyip
Erdogan in Beijing.
During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest,
including promotion of Pak-Turk relations and extension of
mutual cooperation in different sectors, came under discussion,
says a handout issued here on Saturday.
The chief minister thanked the Turkish President for
providing full support in betterment of healthcare system in
the Punjab.
Shehbaz Sharif said the relationship of the people of
Pakistan and Turkey was very close and both the countries were
moving side-by-side in a journey of development
and prosperity.
He said Turkey had emerged as a role model for countries
from Casablanca to Kuala Lampur.
Talking to Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he and his delegation was warmly
welcomed during their visit to Lahore and were given tremendous
love and affection and added that happy moments of
Lahore tour were remembered by him.
