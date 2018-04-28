Shehbaz Sharif arrives Peshawar, warmly received

PESHAWAR, Apr 28 (APP):President Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday arrived at Bacha Khan International Airport here and was warmly received.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, former

governor KP Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan

Muslim League (Nawaz) Engr. Amir Muqam, other party leaders and a good number

of party workers were also present on this occasion and warmly received him at

the airport.

Shehbaz Sharif exchanges good words with Governor KP Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and remained there for some time. He along with Governor KP Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Sardar Mehtab Ahamd Khan and Amir Muqam discussed various matters of political and national interest.

Shehbaz Sharif said that when coming to power again they would bring real change to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a change of development like they had in Punjab. Peshawar would be developed like Lahore, he added. He said the so called change of PTI govt has badly destroyed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.