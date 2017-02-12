Shehbaz Sharif approves Hepatitis Control Mobile centers

LAHORE, Feb 12 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting held on Sunday reviewed progress

on different matters of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant

Institute project and gave nod to set up Hepatitis Control

Mobile Centers in nine divisions of Punjab.

Presiding over the meeting, the Chief Minister said that

Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute was a unique

project in the history of the country and with the establishment

of this institute kidney and liver patients would be provided

modern medical facilities.

The Chief Minister said that there was a plan to establish

Hepatitis Clinic on the project site as well and Hepatitis

Clinic would be inaugurated very soon where hepatitis patients

would be provided quality medical facilities.

The Chief Minister gave approval to establish Hepatitis

Control Mobile Centers and instructed to take all immediate

steps to establish these centers. The Chief Minister said that

Hepatitis Control Mobile Centers would be established in a

phased manner and in the first phase Hepatitis Control Mobile

Centers would be established in 9 divisions, whereas, the scope

of these centers would be spread to each and every district of

Punjab but in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister directed to functionalize Human Organ

Transplant Authority on priority basis and to take immediate

steps to fully activate it.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan Kidney and Liver

Transplant Institute would be a landmark project in the field

of medical science and research and for the provision of

quality medical facilities to the patients. It would be a

state of the art institute and would be considered in the

top world level best medical institute.

Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute is not only

for Punjab but for the whole Pakistan and with the establishment

of this institute modern medical facilities will be available

to kidney and liver patients under one roof. Like others, this

is another state of the art project of the Punjab government,

he added.

The Chief Minister directed to take immediate steps to

select human resource for the project.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical

Education Khawaja Salman Rafique, Secretary Specialized Healthcare

and Medical Education, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care,

Chief Executive Officer Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab,

President Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute Board of

Governors Dr. Saeed Akhtar and other authorities concerned

attended the meeting.