Shehbaz Sharif approves Hepatitis Control Mobile centers

LAHORE, Feb 12 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting held on Sunday reviewed progress
on different matters of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant
Institute project and gave nod to set up Hepatitis Control
Mobile Centers in nine divisions of Punjab.
Presiding over the meeting, the Chief Minister said that
Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute was a unique
project in the history of the country and with the establishment
of this institute kidney and liver patients would be provided
modern medical facilities.
The Chief Minister said that there was a plan to establish
Hepatitis Clinic on the project site as well and Hepatitis
Clinic would be inaugurated very soon where hepatitis patients
would be provided quality medical facilities.
The Chief Minister gave approval to establish Hepatitis
Control Mobile Centers and instructed to take all immediate
steps to establish these centers. The Chief Minister said that
Hepatitis Control Mobile Centers would be established in a
phased manner and in the first phase Hepatitis Control Mobile
Centers would be established in 9 divisions, whereas, the scope
of these centers would be spread to each and every district of
Punjab but in a phased manner.
The Chief Minister directed to functionalize Human Organ
Transplant Authority on priority basis and to take immediate
steps to fully activate it.
The Chief Minister said that Pakistan Kidney and Liver
Transplant Institute would be a landmark project in the field
of medical science and research and for the provision of
quality medical facilities to the patients. It would be a
state of the art institute and would be considered in the
top world level best medical institute.
Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute is not only
for Punjab but for the whole Pakistan and with the establishment
of this institute modern medical facilities will be available
to kidney and liver patients under one roof. Like others, this
is another state of the art project of the Punjab government,
he added.
The Chief Minister directed to take immediate steps to
select human resource for the project.
Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical
Education Khawaja Salman Rafique, Secretary Specialized Healthcare
and Medical Education, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care,
Chief Executive Officer Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab,
President Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute Board of
Governors Dr. Saeed Akhtar and other authorities concerned
attended the meeting.
