Shehbaz Sharif appears before NAB

LAHORE, Jul 04 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N president Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appeared before

the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Saaf Pani Company and Punjab Power Development Company corruption scams.

The PML-N president was questioned related to the scandal for one and a half hours at NAB Lahore office.

The NAB had summoned Shehbaz Sharif on July 5, to clear his position regarding allegations of misuse

of authority during his tenure and corruption charges.

Owing to personal engagements, Shehbaz Sharif had requested the NAB to appear a day earlier, on July 4.