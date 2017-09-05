Shehbaz for strategy to stop Rohingya Muslims’ genocide

LAHORE, Sept 5 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif

on Tuesday asked the international community, the Muslim world and the United Nations to wake up to atrocities, being committed against the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and pressurise the government to stop such

acts against the helpless Muslims.

Expressing these views before his departure for the United Kingdom to

inquire after Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, he said that persecution of Muslims in Myanmar represented the most ruthless genocide of a minority community in the recent history.

Shehbaz Sharif termed the Myanmar crisis a planned cleansing of

Muslims and wondered how the world conscience could continue to slumber while innocent men, women and particularly children suffer from the most horrendous crimes.

The chief minister called for renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at

bringing the influence of international community to bear on Myanmar government to intervene and take urgent steps to protect Rohingya Muslims. He added that the condition of Myanmar Muslims was also a test case for

the international human rights organisations as well as the faith leaders who should make sure that the name of a religion was not used to justify massacre of people.

“No religion of the world sanctions violence and it is about time

that the whole civilised world gets together to protect their core

values of humanity and interfaith harmony. Human rights are sacrosanct

and we should rise up to safeguard them,” he concluded.