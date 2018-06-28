Shehbaz for level playing field for all political parties

LAHORE, Jun 28 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif Thursday demanded level playing

field for all political parties.

“The Election Commission is bound to ensure fair, free and impartial polls,” he added.

In a statement issued here, Shehbaz said the PML-N had

failed such tactics through verdicts of the people’s court in the past as well. “It is unjust to hold our politics of service as an offence,” he added.

He said, the arrest of his party’s candidate from

NA-59 Qamarul Islam during the election campaign was

condemnable, expressing serious concern over it. “The

arrest has put a question mark on transparent, free and

fair conduct of election,” the PML-N president said.

“Vengeful actions against Nawaz-league are an effort

to damage its electoral campaign,” he added.

He said the state institutions should work for

strengthening democracy while remaining within the ambit

of law and the constitution.