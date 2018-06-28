Shehbaz for level playing field for all political parties

LAHORE, Jun 28 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif Thursday demanded level playing
field for all political parties.
“The Election Commission is bound to ensure fair, free and impartial polls,” he added.
In a statement issued here, Shehbaz said the PML-N had
failed such tactics through verdicts of the people’s court in the past as well. “It is unjust to hold our politics of service as an offence,” he added.
He said, the arrest of his party’s candidate from
NA-59 Qamarul Islam during the election campaign was
condemnable, expressing serious concern over it. “The
arrest has put a question mark on transparent, free and
fair conduct of election,” the PML-N president said.
“Vengeful actions against Nawaz-league are an effort
to damage its electoral campaign,” he added.
He said the state institutions should work for
strengthening democracy while remaining within the ambit
of law and the constitution.