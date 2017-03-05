Shehbaz felicitates nation on successful holding of PSL final

LAHORE, March 5 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated the nation on the successful holding of Pakistan Super League Final in the city.

He applauded the services rendered by Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and other related departments to make this national event a complete success.

The chief minister said it was only due to the collaborative efforts of these institutions that the dream of holding this event had been materialized into reality. With the holding of this final match, Pakistan had won and our enemies had been defeated, he added.

The success of this event gave a message to terrorists that their nefarious designs could not shake courage and determination of Pakistani nation, he said and added that by successfully holding Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match, Pakistan had made a history.

The chief minister said this was a message that feelings and emotions of patriotic Pakistanis were appreciable. It was quite evident from the masses’ enthusiasm that enemies could not frighten brave and courageous people of Pakistan, he added.

He said the successful holding of the final match in Lahore had opened gateway for international cricket back to Pakistan. It was hoped that the dull and drab stadiums of Pakistan would be cherished once again.

The chief minister said the overall arrangements were up

to the mark. The cricket lovers had been provided best facilities in the stadium.