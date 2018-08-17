Shehbaz demands constituting parliamentary commission to probe rigging allegations

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif Friday demanded constituting a parliaentary commission to probe what he claimed rigging in the recent general election.

Speaking in the National Assembly he suggested, the Parliamentary Commission should present its report to the public and House within 30 days.

The PML-N leader said his party had taken oath of the office in protest and termed the recently elected national and provincial assemblies as controversial.

Shehbaz said that the people behind the electoral rigging must be unveiled.

He alleged that Election Commission had failed in conducting free, fair and transparent elections and demanded removing anomalies from the election laws. A large number of votes were rejected, he said.

He said the rights of opposition must be protected.

The PML-N would neither attack parliament nor disturb the visits of foreign dignitaries to Pakistan, he said.

“We won’t curse the parliament. We won’t force the Supreme Court judges to change their route, but we won’t settle before getting answers to our questions,” he added.

He alleged that only one political party was targeted in the general election. A first information report (FIR) of terrorism was registered against the leader of a political party, he said.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif while counting his government’s achievements, said that terrorism had been eliminated by the previous government and peace was restored in Karachi. He said about 11,000 MW electricity was also generated by the Nawaz government.