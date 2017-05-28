Shehbaz condemns brutality of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, May 28 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the worst state terrorism by Indian forces in the Occupied Kashmir.

Expressing profound feeling of distress and misery over the martyrdom of Kashmiri individuals as a result of firing by Indian army, he said that oppressive measures adopted by Indian forces could not deter the people of Jammu and Kashmir from demanding their right of self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Shehbaz Sharif demanded the international community to promptly assume its viable part in disposing of Indian brutality and boorishness as their silence over these atrocities was not justified in any sense.