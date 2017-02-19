Shehbaz chairs Provincial Apex Committee meeting

LAHORE, Feb 19 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Sunday chaired an important meeting of Provincial Apex Committee.

The meeting was breifed about arrest of those responsible

for Lahore suicide attack and busting of terror networks, and appreciation was also given to provincial Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and timely and effective performance of the Punjab government.

The meeting, however, apprehended that terrorist network from Afghanistan might be used in the terrorist attack in Lahore

and it was also decided that the Punjab government would seek help from Rangers and in this matter. procedure details would be set separately, and there would be focused and indiscriminate operation against terrorists and their facilitators. Those who will provide sanctuary to these terrorists would also not be spared.

The meeting also decided to broaden scope of operation on

the basis of intelligence and to take strong measures to stop illegal movement of Afghan migrants, while bordering divisions of Punjab would be monitored, besides enhancing cooperation between all intelligence networks to tackle any internal and external challenges and to have the meeting of provincial intelligence committee on regular basis.

The Provincial Apex Committee also decided to take

indiscriminate operation against all the banned organizations and to arrest all active workers of these organizations.

It was also decided to stop all sources that provide financial assistance to these banned organizations and to provide fool proof

security to foreigners and all CPEC related projects.

During the meeting, recent incident of terrorist attack in

Lahore was strongly condemned and Fateha was offered for

those who lost their lives and condolences were also offered to the bereaved families.

The Provincial Apex Committee expressed unity with the heirs of

Shauhada and paid tribute to their services, and appreciation was

also extended to Punjab Safe City project.

All the participants showed determination to end terrorism,

militancy, extremism and sectarian violence from the country and to take immediate measures to achieve this end.

While addressing the meeting, the chief minister said

they would not let anyone play with fire or blood on Quaid e Azam’s Pakistan, this war would continue till complete elimination

of terrorism and those responsible for it, would be brought to justice.

The chief minister said political and military leadership

was on the same page in this war against terrorism, asserting that terrorists would be held accountable for every drop of blood.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the initiatives taken

under the National Action Plan to end terrorism, militancy, extremism and sectarian violence in the country.

National Security Adviser ® Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua, Corps

Commander Lahore Lt General Sadiq Ali, Provincial Minister for

Counter Terrorism Colonel ® Muhammad Ayub, Punjab DG Rangers Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat, General Officer Commanding 10 Division Major General Sardar Tariq Aman, Chief Secretary Captain ® Zahid Saeed, Inspector General Police Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera, Secretary Interior Major ® Azam Sulaiman Khan and other high civil and military officers also took part in the meeting.