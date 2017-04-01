Shehbaz chairs cabinet committee on law and order

LAHORE, April 01 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Saturday chaired Provincial Cabinet Committee on Law and Order’s meeting which decided to tight security of entry and exit points of Punjab.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said all the necessary steps should be taken for protection of life and property of people, and police and other law enforcement agencies should work diligently and efficiently to secure law and order situation. Full attention should be paid to security of mosques, Imam Bargahs, churches and other holy places of worships, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that prevailing situation required emergency steps, therefore, all the departments should proactively perform their duties to foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

Directing to further firm security of sensitive installations and buildings, the chief minister said the security plan should be fully monitored, and combing and search operations should be speed up further.

He also directed for enhanced security arrangements for protection of life and property of people and said that different steps relating to the security should be regularly made and no stone should be left unturned for protection of life and property of the people.

He said the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order should regularly

monitor security arrangements.

The chief minister directed to continue indiscriminate action against elements responsible for the printing and distribution of hatred material and the law banning loud speakers should be strictly implemented. Insha Allah, with the power of unity, the country would be made a citadel of peace by eliminating the terrorists, he added.

He said terrorists and their facilitators were burden on the soil and the whole nation was united to eradicate the menace of terrorism with the power of unity.

The cabinet committee on law and order condemned Parachinar incident and expressed solidarity and condolence with the heirs of the martyrs. The meeting also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Additional Chief Secretary briefed the meeting about law and order and security situation.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Ayyub Gadhi, Advisor Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Chief Secretary, senior officials of law enforcement agencies and concerned officials attended the meeting.