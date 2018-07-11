Shehbaz asks people to vote for PML-N for mega projects

LAHORE, Jul 11 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday asked the people to vote for the PML-N on July 25 so that it could form next government and initiate mega public-welfare projects.

Addressing a gathering of party workers here, he blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan for the 22-month delay in the operations of Orange Line Train. The masses would take revenge from him by voting against his party, he claimed.

Shehbaz directed the PML-N candidates to run their election campaigns in an efficient and effective manner.

He said PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were returning to the country for its people on July 13, and they would be received peacefully at the Lahore airport.

Nawaz had appeared before the accountability court for more than 100 times and was sentenced to prison on the basis of assumptions, he claimed

He said Nawaz Sharif had made the country a nuclear power, launched China Pakistan Economic Corridor project, eliminated load-shedding and put the motherland on the road of progress and prosperity through his visionary policies.