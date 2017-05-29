Shehbaz advises MPs to serve masses selflessly

LAHORE, May 29 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
on Monday urged the assembly members to give precedence to public service and utilize all their efforts for the solution of problems of the general public as well as playing their effective role for transparency, quality
and timely completion of development projects.
Talking to members of the parliament belonging to Sahiwal Division
here, he said the journey from darkness towards light was in progress
under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
The members of the parliament congratulated the chief minister for
producing electricity from Sahiwal Coal Power Project in a record period
of time.
Shehbaz Sharif said that second turbine of Sahiwal Coal Power
Project had also started producing electricity. “Initially, 137-megawatt electricity is being produced from second turbine. Within a few days, a total of 1320-megawtt electricity will be obtained from Sahiwal Coal
Power Plant, which is the largest coal-based electricity project in
the country,” he added.
The chief minister said the government had promoted a new culture
of speed, quality and transparency in the development projects and
schemes worth billions of rupees were being completed for the improvement
of education, healthcare and other social sectors.
Shehbaz Sharif said solid steps had been taken for the promotion of
education as thousands of additional classrooms were being constructed to provide better educational facilities to the students in the schools.
While a mega programme of providing electricity to schools through solar panels, where electricity is unavailable, was also in progress.
He said promotion of agriculture sector was the first priority of the
government and unprecedented steps had been taken in this regard.
He said the historic Kissan Package had been very helpful in the
development of agriculture sector and increase in per acre yield; while interest-free loans had provided relief to the small farmers in
the real sense.
He said technical colleges would be established in collaboration with
China where one thousand youth would be provided technical training.
The chief minister maintained that corruption of billions of rupees
was made in the name of development projects in past regimes while during the tenure of dictator Musharraf, Punjab rulers set records of loot and plunder. The national resources were looted mercilessly in the past while today was an era of transparency and the resources were being spent honestly.
He said the speedy completion ofdevelopment projects and transparency
was making the opponents unnerved. “Our every step is taken for the
welfare of the people,” he added.
The chief minister directed for the adoption of speedy steps for the
solution of traffic problem at Pattoki Toll Plaza, and asked the
Secretary C&W to devise a plan and get it implemented under his
supervision.
He assured that traffic problems at Pattoki Toll Plaza would be solved
on priority. He took serious notice of the complaints with regard to leases of sand in Baseerpur area and directed the DPO Okara to visit the site personally, and register FIR today, for taking necessary action under the law. He also directed to hold an enquiry of other leases of sand in the province and asked the Chief Minister’s Interception Team to submit a report to him after detailed investigations.
He expressed his strong displeasure over non-arrest of accused involved
in murder incident in Sahiwal and observed that bringing improvement in law and order situation was the prime responsibility of the police.
The members of the assembly commended different steps of the government
including wheat procurement campaign, Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Program and improvements in health and education sectors.
