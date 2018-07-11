Shaukat Aziz to attend World Peace Forum at Tsinghua University in China

BEIJING,Jul 11 (APP):Former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz will attend a two-day 7th World Peace Forum to be held at China’s top-ranked Tsinghua University from Saturday. The theme of the Forum is “Building a Security Community: Equality, Fairness, and Justice”.

Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Working Committee, Yang Jiechi will attend the opening ceremony of the forum and deliver a speech, Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here Wednesday.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, former European Council President and former European Commission President will also be invited to attend the forum.

The diplomatic envoys of more than 40 countries will attend the opening ceremony of the forum and 70 think tank scholars from 23 countries will participate in the conference. In addition, about 270 Chinese and foreign international relations scholars and industry guests were invited to attend.

The World Peace Forum is the first high-level unofficial international security forum to be held in China. It is hosted by Tsinghua University and co-organized by the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs.

The Forum was established in 2012 and has been held for six times to provide a platform for strategists and think tank scholars around the world to discuss international peace and security issues.