Sharjeel, Soib win gold medals in Weight Lifting event of Quaid-e-Azam Games

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Punjab players Sharjeel Butt and Soib Kaleem won the Weight Lifting event of the 2nd Quaid-e-Azam Inter Provincial Games.

The 2nd Quaid-e-Azam Inter Provincial Games organized by Pakistan Sports Board here at Sports Complex.

They won gold medals in 56 and 62 kilograms categories competitions. Aleem Ahmad won silver medal in 56 categories.

Soib Kaleem won gold medal in 62 kg category. While Hashir Zaman and Kafayatullah won Silver medals.