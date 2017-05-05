Sharjeel appears before anti-corruption tribunal

LAHORE, May 5 (APP): Suspended cricketer Sharjeel Khan Friday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal and was given the time till May 10 to file his answering brief.

“Thereafter, the PCB will have the option of filing a reply brief, if it

deems necessary by May 13,” said a spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board here.

The tribunal, which is probing the spot-fixing allegations which rocked

the Pakistan Super League, held its hearing at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore.

The following were in attendance: Justice (R) Asghar Haider (chairman),

Lt-Gen (R) Tauqir Zia, Wasim Bari (member), Sharjeel Khan, along with Shaigan Ejaz advocate, Taffazul Rizvi and Haider Ali

Khan Advocates for the PCB, Salman Naseer, GM Legal Affairs PCB, Col (R) Mohammad Azam Khan, Head of PCB Vigilance and Security Department.

At the hearing, Sharjeel Khan’s counsel, Shaigan Ejaz, requested that

better copies of certain pages of PCB’s opening brief be provided. Upon directions of the Tribunal, the same were provided by the PCB and Sharjeel was given time till May 10 to file his Answering Brief.