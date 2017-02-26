Sharjah Forum to bring together diplomats to discuss SDGs, int’l best practices

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP): The diplomats from various countries will gather in a special event at Sharjah wherein they would share their experiences and best global practices to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The special session would be held on the sidelines of two day 6th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2017) to be organised by Sharjah Government Media Bureau on March 22 23, said a press release received here Sunday.

Launched in 2012, the IGCF aims at showcasing best global practices in government communication, and enhance the performance of governments through improving their communication with citizens.

The meeting involving the diplomatic community would be held in collaboration with the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah that is responsible for enhancing cooperation between government departments in the

Emirate and international governments and NGOs.

During the gathering, ambassadors, consuls and attachés to the UAE would discuss the role of government communication in achieving sustainable development.

In a statement, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi viewed that the meeting aimed at improving the coordination of the government communication system in Sharjah and the wider UAE with governments of other countries.

He said the gathering would also highlight the commitment of Sharjah and the UAE to the principles of the United Nations’ SDGs.

It would also provide an opportunity to the diplomatic corps to share the experiences of their countries in working towards these noble goals that have become a top priority for international governments and institutions.

“Hosting high profile diplomatic personalities will greatly enrich this year’s edition of IGCF. Furthermore, it will help the forum achieve its objective of boosting the leading status of Sharjah and the UAE in the government communication sector in line with the directives of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.”

In his comments, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi said, “By hosting representatives of the diplomatic corps during the IGCF, we seek to gain insights from global experiences relevant to this year’s theme ‘Societal Participation.Comprehensive Development’, especially concerning government communication in relation to SDGs.”

He said that Sharjah Forum would examine a wide variety of topics of interest to world governments.

To achieve the SDGs, governments must join forces to overcome current and future challenges.

In this context, government communication played a vital role in supporting government efforts towards realising these goals, and contributing to economic and social development, he added.