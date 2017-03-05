Sharjah Executive Council to meet former Finnish PM to discuss UN 2030 agenda

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): The Sharjah Executive Council is set to meet the former Prime Minister of Finland and Member of Parliament Alexander Stubb to discuss the UN’s 2030 agenda at a workshop to be organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

The workshop will be held as part of preparations for the 6th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) to be held under the patronage of Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi from March 22 to 23 in Sharjah, said a press release received here Sunday.

In line with the theme of the upcoming IGCF, “Societal Participation – Comprehensive Development”, the special session will discuss the challenges facing the international community as well as exchange views, experiences and best practices with the aim of achieving the United Nations’ 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau Tariq Saeed Allay said the former Finnish Prime Minister will discuss his experiences as member of Finnish National Commission on Sustainable Development (FNCSD) which oversees the country’s national and international sustainable development goals while particularly focusing on engaging society to participate actively in the process.

Allay added that Finland was working to encourage individuals to play their role in achieving the 2030 agenda, an approach that the UAE has also adopted.

He said the governments needed to engage citizens to reach the 17 UN development goals, and the best way to do this is through effective government communication. The workshop with the Executive Council of Sharjah and Stubb, is an example of how nations around the world can come together to achieve ambitious goals,” he added.

“In Sharjah as well as across the UAE and around the world, governments have been increasingly creating frameworks and policies to promote sustainable development. The upcoming IGCF will strengthen these international efforts by bringing together local and global leaders and experts in order to learn from past experiences and adopt best practices. In particular, the Forum will focus on the critical role that effective government communication can play in achieving these goals,” Tariq Saeed Allay said.

The sixth edition of IGCF later this month will see the attendance of more than 2,500 local, regional and international leaders and media experts from 16 countries.