Sharing health sector experiences mutually beneficial: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, July 29 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Sohail Mahmood has said that closer collaboration and sharing of experiences between Pakistan and Turkey in the health sector would be of mutual benefit.

He said this while speaking to a visiting health delegation from Punjab, comprising 10 senior doctors and nurses of the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital,Muzafargarh, and 10 experts and pharmacists of drug testing laboratories of Multan and Bahawalpur, said a message received here on Saturday.

Expressing satisfaction at the growing Pakistan-Turkey collaboration in the health sector, the Ambassador observed that this positive trend would help reinforce the health reform initiatives in Pakistan and ultimately benefit the people, especially in the disadvantages segments.

He urged the delegation members to employ new techniques observed and learnt in Turkey in their respective institutions. The importance of skilled human resources and improved health service delivery with empathy was underscored.

The doctors and nurses from Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzafargarh are visiting leading hospitals in Ankara and working with Turkey’s senior health practitioners to learn new techniques in the areas of orthopedics, surgeries, urology, infection control, and hospital management.

The drug testing laboratories and pharmacy delegation is studying the Turkish model of drug testing and pharmacy management.