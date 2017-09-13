Sharif family’s hands are clean: Asif Kirmani

LAHORE, Sept 13 (APP): PML-N Senator Asif Kirmani on
Wednesday said “Sharif family’s hands were clean in past
and today as well.”
Talking to media persons after attending hearing of petitions
against Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s candidacy at Lahore High Court
here, he said the LHC bench had declared that nomination papers
of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz were correct and there was no discrepancy
in her assets.
He hoped that Nawaz Sharif and his family would succeed in future as
well.
He said that the returning officer accepted the nomination
papers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz while dismissing the objections
against her candidacy. The LHC appellate tribunal and full bench
also upheld the verdict, he added.
To a question, he said that no PML-N member assembly was
running the election campaign in NA-120.
“Maryam Nawaz is leading the campaign and it is moving ahead
successfully,” he added.
To another question, he said that all decisions were being
made with consultation of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif.
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz said
that the opponents failed to give any proof in support of their allegations. He said that the full bench had upheld the decision
of the tribunal and returning officer.
