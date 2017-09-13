Sharif family’s hands are clean: Asif Kirmani

LAHORE, Sept 13 (APP): PML-N Senator Asif Kirmani on

Wednesday said “Sharif family’s hands were clean in past

and today as well.”

Talking to media persons after attending hearing of petitions

against Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s candidacy at Lahore High Court

here, he said the LHC bench had declared that nomination papers

of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz were correct and there was no discrepancy

in her assets.

He hoped that Nawaz Sharif and his family would succeed in future as

well.

He said that the returning officer accepted the nomination

papers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz while dismissing the objections

against her candidacy. The LHC appellate tribunal and full bench

also upheld the verdict, he added.

To a question, he said that no PML-N member assembly was

running the election campaign in NA-120.

“Maryam Nawaz is leading the campaign and it is moving ahead

successfully,” he added.

To another question, he said that all decisions were being

made with consultation of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz said

that the opponents failed to give any proof in support of their allegations. He said that the full bench had upheld the decision

of the tribunal and returning officer.