Sharif family submitted all verified documents in SC: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration
and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said the Sharif family had submitted all verified documents regarding Panama Papers in the Supreme Court.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the apex court can hold
investigation of the documents submitted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.
The minister said the Prime Minister was giving accountability of his
45 years old family assets.
He said the name of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not
mentioned in Panama Papers despite that he presented himself for
accountability.
