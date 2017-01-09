Sharif family submitted all documentary proof in SC: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik Monday said that lawyers of Sharif’s family had submitted all verified documents on Panama Papers case before the Supreme Court (SC).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister had asserted from the day one that his lawyers would present all documents on Panama Papers issue before the apex court.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had not submitted a single evidence before the court as it was just doing politics on Panama Papers for point scoring.

Musadik Malik said PTI was levelling baseless allegations of corruption against the prime minister without evidence.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government would accept the apex court verdict on Panama Papers issue.

He said not a single case of corruption had been surfaced against the present government during ongoing tenure.