Sharif Family striving to gaurd Constitution: Capt (R) Safdar

ISLAMABAD, June 24 (APP): Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar
on Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Sharif
Family were striving to guard and protect the 1973 Constitution
since they were fully abiding by orders of the apex court.
Talking to media after appearing before the Panama Papers
case Joint investigation Team (JIT), he said that its conduct
was appropriate and he had responded to the questions asked by
the JIT.
“The Panama case is not only against Nawaz Sharif but also
against a prime minister who made the country a nuclear power,”
he said.
Captain (Retd) Safdar said he would not disclose what
took place during JIT proceedings as the matter was pending
before the court.
“Panama case is not against Nawaz Sharif – it is against
a person who made Pakistan a nuclear power; the one who made
motorways and took Pakistan away from darkness,” he added.
Capt (Retd) Safdar said he was treated in an appropriate
manner by members of the JIT.
He asked why no one was questioning the people who had
Surrey palaces.
He also called upon Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman
Imran Khan to beware of conspiracies against the country and
distance from such moves and tactics. Otherwise, history will
remember him in a negative manner, he said.
Captain (retd) Safdar said the Panama Paper Leaks was
not the accountabuility of Nawaz Sharif, rather an affront
on two-nation theory.
