ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration
and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Sunday said Sharif family had presented itself for accountability on Panama Papers issue from day first.
Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had written a letter
to the Supreme Court to constitute a commission on Panama Papers to hold a transparent investigation on it, he said speaking in a private news channel programme.
The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan
had threatened for boycott if the apex court form a commission on Panama Papers. Imran Khan was doing politics on the matter for political point scoring, he added.
He said,”We are using constitutional right to show reservations on
the investigation’s process of Joint Investigation Team (JIT).”
Dr Tariq Fazal said Qatri prince was ready to give interview to JIT
at his office in Qatar but JIT was showing reluctant to conduct his
interview which was beyond understanding.
The JIT report would be considered as an incomplete without
recording of statement of Qatri prince, he added.
Sharif family presented itself for accountability on Panama: Tariq
ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration