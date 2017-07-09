Sharif family presented itself for accountability on Panama: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Sunday said Sharif family had presented itself for accountability on Panama Papers issue from day first.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had written a letter

to the Supreme Court to constitute a commission on Panama Papers to hold a transparent investigation on it, he said speaking in a private news channel programme.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan

had threatened for boycott if the apex court form a commission on Panama Papers. Imran Khan was doing politics on the matter for political point scoring, he added.

He said,”We are using constitutional right to show reservations on

the investigation’s process of Joint Investigation Team (JIT).”

Dr Tariq Fazal said Qatri prince was ready to give interview to JIT

at his office in Qatar but JIT was showing reluctant to conduct his

interview which was beyond understanding.

The JIT report would be considered as an incomplete without

recording of statement of Qatri prince, he added.