Sharif family facing accountability but nothing proved against them: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): Board of Investment (BoI) Chairman
Dr Miftah Ismail Monday said the Sharif family had been facing
accountability since the Musharraf’s regime but nothing had been
proved against them.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime
minister presented himself and his family for accountability
since the Panama Papers issue had arisen.
He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government
had not created any hurdle in the investigation process of the
joint investigation team (JIT).
Miftah said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had already
alleged rigging allegations against the PML-N leadership but
failed to prove it before the judicial commission.
Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif was the third time elected prime minister of the
country, who had a clean track record.
He said the PML-N had defeated the PTI in AJK and
Gilgit-Baltistan general elections, cantonment and local body
polls and bye-elections.
The PTI, he said, was introducing negative politics in
the country, which would be self-damaging for it.
He said the PML-N government had been providing the best
transport facility through Metro Bus system but the PTI was busy in
criticizing such welfare projects.

