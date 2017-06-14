Sharif family cooperating with JIT: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry Wednesday said the Sharif family was cooperating with

joint investigation team on Panama Papers issue.

The prime minister had written a letter to the apex

court to form a commission on Panama Papers and clearly stated

to appear before the court whenever it summoned for investigation,

he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

government has registered its reservations on JIT in the Supreme

Court.

The minister said the PML-N workers while expressing

solidarity with PM wanted to gather on the occasion of JIT but

they were asked to stay away from that place.