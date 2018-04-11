Showbiz 
Share of senior film stars necessary to produce better films: Sana

LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP):Film star Sana said new artists and directors from TV channels were doing their best in new Pakistani films but share of senior film stars was necessary to produce more better films.
Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Sana said those were senior artists who played pivotal role to make hundreds of films a success in the past.
She said no doubt, the film industry needed new faces all time but the role of seasoned artists was also very important.
She referred Indian film industry where the practice of introducing new faces was continued but the senior artists were not neglected.
Sana hailed new artists and new directors for promoting Pakistan film industry and hoped for return of its old glory.

