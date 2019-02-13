Shaqat, Fawad chair meeting on establishment of media university

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday jointly chaired a meeting for setting up a media university.

The meeting was attended by secretaries Education, and Information and Broadcasting, and Higher Education Commission officials.

The meeting discussed matters related to the establishment of the media university in the federal capital. It also considered setting up two faculties of performing arts and technology at the proposed media university. In the field of arts, the meeting discussed teaching acting and script writing.

The meeting also considered establishing a modern technology school in the technology sector.

It decided to establish a technical committee for the preparation of recommendations for the establishment of the university.

The decision was made that the technical committee would prepare a feasibility report of the university.

The meeting was informed that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had possession of the land to establish the university.

The Education Minister assured all possible cooperation for the establishment of the university.