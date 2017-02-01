Shaoib Akhtar suggests to make Babar Azam captain

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Former Pakistan cricketer and world’s fastest bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said that Babar Azam should be made Test captain of Pakistan team.

Shoaib Akhtar said in his statement that time has come to move on, we should invest in our future and make Babar Test captain, private news channel reported.

Let it be known that Babar Azam is just 22-year-old and has excelled in all formats of the game at very early stage of his career.