Shanghai Electric Power delegation calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):A delegation of Shanghai Electric Power (SEP) led by its chairman Wang Yundan Monday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The delegation apprised the prime minister about the current status of acquisition process of majority stake in K-Electric and sought government’s support in accelerating the process of regulatory approval, said a press release.

The prime minister assured the delegation that Government of Pakistan remained committed to supporting Shanghai Electric Power with a view to further liberalizing the power generation and distribution sector in the country.

To this extent, he also assured the visiting delegation of the government’s commitment to enable the process to move forward subject to completion of all regulatory frameworks.