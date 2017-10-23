Shams stun Malik Saad Falcon on penalty shootout in FATA Football Super League

PESHAWAR, Oct 23 (APP):Shams FC of Khyber Agency took berth into the semi-final after recording 5-3 victory against Malik Saad Falcon on penalty shootout quarter-final of the FATA Football Super League on Monday.

Secretary General Pakistan Archery Federation Muhammad Wisal Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Organizing Secretary Shahid Khan Shinwari and large number of football spectators were also present.

The match was started on fast tempo and both Shams Khyber Agency and Malik Saad Falcon made some good rallies of attacks on each other territories. Shams also played well but their strikers were failed to score any goal like Malik Saad Falcon. The match was tied at the end of the first session play.

After the resumption of the second session Malik Saad Falcon got some sure goal scoring chances but failed to score any goal. Their strikers Tariq, Zahoor, Rashid, Zulfiqar and Babar played well and missed some easy goal scoring chances. Zahoor and Tariq along with Rashid and Zulfiqar missed sure goal scoring opportunities, specially in the first session while Babar missed an easy target even after dodging the rival goal-keeper Nasrullah.

On the hand Shams Khyber Agency goal-keeper Usman played well and thwarted some sure goal scoring opportunities with his super goal-keeping. Their forward Rehman Ullah, Raza Ullah, Rehman Ullah, Shakir, Anjum and Amir were the pick of the pack by shattering rival defence time and again but they were failed to utilize their goal scoring opportunities due to poor finishing.

Thus the second-half was also ended a goal-less draw and 15-minute extra-time was given both Shams Khyber Agency and Malik Saad Falcon but none of the team could score any goal. To get certain result of the match both the teams were awarded five each penalty kicks on which Shams Khyber Agency scored on all five attempts while Malik Saad Falcon scored on three occasion and two attempts were nicely intercepted by Shams goal-keeper Nasrullah while diving to his left. Thus Shams Khyber Agency won the match by 5-3. Muhammad Amin, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Allowddin, Zeeshan, Arshad supervised the match while Qazi Asif acted as match commissioner.

The two semi-finals will be played on Tuesday while the final of the FATA Football Super League will be on October 25, 2017 at 2. 00 p.m.