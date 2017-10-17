Shams Landikotal, Kurram Shaheen advance to next round in FATA Football Super League

PESHAWAR, Oct 17 (APP):Shams Landikotal Tehsil Khyber Agency and Kurram Shaheed of Kurram Agency advanced to next round after recording victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing FATA Football Super League-2017 being played here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Tuesday.

International footballer of the 60s Abdul Aajiz Shakoor was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the matches they players of the teams were introduced to him. Organizing Secretary Shahid Khan Shinwari and large number of football spectators were also present and witnessed the thrilling match.

There were more supporters of the Shams Landikotal Tehsil, Khyber Agency during its match against Faqir of Ipi of North Waziristan Agency who chanted slogans and cheering all the time. The match provided great thrill for the sitting spectators as Faqir of IPi of North Waziristan Agency took a penalty kick in the 7th minute but center striker Ihsan Ullah’s attempt went wide from the goal-post. It was golden opportunity Faqir of Ipi team missed.

The front-line of Faqir of IPi comprising Hamid Khan, Muhammad Arif, Ihsan Ullah, Rasheed Khan and Naveed Khan failed to click despite making rallies of attacks. It was in the 15th minute when Shams Landikotal took the lead through left winger Omair on the field attempt. Omair got a free ball from mid-fielder Haseeb Ullah and zoomed quickly toward the rival goal-post where he netted a fine goal to make the tally 1-0.

Shams Landikotal succeeded in keeping their lead till the end of the first session. It was the second session in which Shams Landikotal put in more pressure and got control over the position of the ball by making some good attacking moves as a result center striker Asad Ullah come up a big bang by scoring two quick goals in the 55th and 63rd minute to make the tally 3-0.

After taking 3-0 lead, Shams forwards comprising Asad Ullah, Omair, Raza Ullah, Maab Ali and Sami Ullah played well and tried their hard to score more goals but they were not allowed by Faqir of Epi team. Thus Shams won the match by 3-0.

In the second match Kurrama Shaheen of Kurram Agency defeated Bajaur Star of Bajaur Agency by 2-1. Bajaur Star took the lead in the 3rd minute when Subhan Yousaf netted a fine goal from the long distance. It was forceful kick which did not give much chance to Kurrama Shaheen goal-keeper Saif Ullah to intercept. When Bajaur took the lead, it kept up pressure but failed to score any goal.

On the other hands Kurrama Shaheen managed their position and soon got control of the ball by making incisive rallies of attacks as a result Kurrama scored two goals through Akhtar Jan and Hamza Shabir in the 11th and 29th minute to make the tally 2-1.

The two sides tried their hard to score any goal in the second session but due to defensive approached adopted by them none of the team could score any goal in the second session and thus Kurrama Shaheen won the match by 2-1. Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Amin Khan, Allowddin, Atta Ur Rehman supervised the match while Qazi Asif acted as match commissioner.