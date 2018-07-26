Shakeel Ahmed of PTI wins PK-18 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Shakeel Ahmed has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkwa constituency PK-18 Malakand by securing 33,347 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian’s (PPPP) candidate Muhammad Humayun Khan stood second by securing 26,503 votes while the candidate of Muttahida Majlis e Amal (MMA) grabbed third position by getting 13,319 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 46.17%.