ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP):Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Aamir Mehmood Kiani will inaugurate a formal ceremony to declare Pakistan Monument, Shakarparian and Lok Virsa `tobacco free zone’ on Monday.

While talking to APP here on Sunday, an official of health ministry said the ceremony would be held on Monday morning under the program “Strengthening Tobacco-Smoke Free Islamabad Initiative”.

He said government was considering to make Islamabad a model tobacco-free zone city.

He said after commencing tobacco control laws, the ministry was arranging different programs

to highlight health hazards caused by use of tobacco and create awareness among public.

He said that “World No Tobacco day” would be observed on May 31 and ministry has planned to spread the message of eliminating tobacco from lives of people.