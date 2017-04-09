Shaikh Saleh visits PUC office

LAHORE, April 9 (APP): Imam-i-Kaaba Shaikh Saleh Bin Muhammad Aal-e-Talib on Sunday visited the central office of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC).

He thanked PUC Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi for giving him an opportunity to meet Pakistani Ulema.

Maulana Abdul Hameed Watoo, Maulana Mujeebur Rehman Inqlabi, Maulana Ayub Safdar, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni and other office bearers of the Ulema Council were also present on the occasion.

Later, talking to newsmen, Imam-i-Ka’aba the Muslim Ummah was suffering from many problems, which could only be addressed through unity.

Shaikh Saleh appreciated the people of Pakistan for their love for Islam and affection for Haramain Sharifain.

Imam-i-Ka’aba said a strong Pakistan could provide protection to the Muslims around the globe. The Muslims were suffering from the menace of terrorism, which could only be eliminated through collective efforts by the Muslim rulers, he added.

On the occasion, Maulana Ashrafi announced that a moot of Pakistani Ulema would be held at Convention Center Islamabad on April 12 to denounce terrorism and give a message of peace.