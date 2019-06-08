ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (APP):Minister for Railways Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday vehemently condemned North Waziristan terrorist act in which three officers and one Jawan of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom.
In a condolence message, the federal minister paid tribute to Pakistan Army for rendering unmatched sacrifices in their Jihad to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.
